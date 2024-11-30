Evilgiane Delivers Cross Cultural Collab With Rojuu-Assisted "Family Mart"

It isn't a blend of genres or anything, but it's cool to see the New York producer continue to grow his brand of hip-hop.

So many wounds unhealed and I continue new Your last memory is not going to be that kiss You guys want to f*** with the crazy guy until you see he's crazy (Roku) They want to 'tar crazy until you're crazy' (Roku) 'I'm taking care of my garden, I'm number one (Number one) It's weirdo to live with your head being a (Swag)

Speaking of winning, the youngster has been doing so for a little bit now. He's been releasing music since 2017, so when he was about 14! It's been a grind for sure, but he's got some hits under his belt now such as "Umi," "Cuando Sonries," "Twilight," and more. The same could be said about evilgiane, who knows a thing or two about working your way up the totem pole. His work ethic has landed him hits with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, Veeze, Maxo Kream, and more. Check out "FAMILY MART" with the music video link below.

Evilgiane's reach just keeps growing and growing. "FAMILY MART," his newest single with Spanish-speaking rapper and singer, Rojuu. The latter is 21 years old and hails from Barcelona, Spain. This marks their first collaboration and given their similar styles of cloud rap, trap, and emo rap, it's a perfect marriage. The English translation may not do the lyrics total justice, but this single is about Rojuu losing trust and love for a girl. Moreover, this relationship sounds like it weighs on him at times. However, given the success Rojuu is now seeing, it's helping him cope with the pain.

