Valee Enters Surf Gang's Sonic World On Collaborative "Grey Sky London" EP

It's been a SURF GANG takeover in 2024 and it's not stopping even with just a few weeks remaining. The underground hip-hop label founded by producer evilgiane in 2018 has officially taken off. "The Hillbillies" track with Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem seemed to be what catapulted the collective. But overall, it's been their unique cloud, emo, internet, and trap rap sounds that have been the catalyst in this. More mainstream acts like 03 Greedo and Maxo Kream have hopped into their soundscape. But they have been making their money with names like Nettspend, Slimesito, xaviersobased, and more.
Valee can now be added to the expansive list thanks to his new EP. Grey Sky London is a five-song collection between him and the label's producers. Eera, evilgiane, and Harrison are joined by NIKETECH, Ccured and they have all created a woozy and subdued landscape for Valee. Leading up its release, they dropped "Why Not." It's quickly become fan favorite, racking up tens of thousands of streams on Spotify. Overall, this whole EP seems to take after the title, Grey Sky London. Typically, the popular tourist spot if gloomy, so they appeared to have shot for that aesthetic. Additionally, there were some posts revealing that they could have also made the tape in the UK. However, all of it was done at the MC's Chicago studio. Overall, it's a tape that doesn't overstay its welcome. Moreover, Valee delivers some solid rapping performances to tie it all together. So, with that said, check it out below.
Grey Sky London - Valee & Surf Gang
Grey Sky London Tracklist:
- Why Not
- Up Here
- Hi Hater Maino
- Elbow
- By Da Way