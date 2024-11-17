Jay-Z Is Rumored To Have A Diss Track On The Way

Sources allege that a new Jay-Z album is coming soon.

Hip-hop fans have heard plenty of memorable diss tracks in recent months. According to rumors circulating online, one more might even be on the way. In a new post shared by Akademiks TV last night, someone claiming to have attended a New York rapper's private event alleged that Jay-Z has a new album on the way. Moreover, they alleged that it contains a diss track, based on what they heard at the event.

"I'm at a NY rapper only private Roc Nation karaoke event. Word on the street Hov got a new album coming up including a diss song," the anonymous message reads. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not there's any truth to this individual's claims. It also remains unclear who the alleged diss track could be about. With that being said, these are not the first rumors of a new Jay-Z album fans have heard this year.

Jay-Z Could Have A New Album On the Way, Anonymous Source Alleges

Back in January, director Hidji World took to Instagram to share various Story posts suggesting he was on set with Jay-Z. In one, he claimed he was “shooting today.” In another, he shared a photo of a first-take film slate. “JAY Z -2024 ALBUM," it was labeled. Hidji was listed as the director, along with Leroy Farrell as director of photography. For obvious reasons, this got fans' hopes up, though they were quickly shot down once Roc Nation caught wind of the post. The company commented on a post on X, which had reported that “A NEW JAY-Z ALBUM IS BEING TEASED FOR 2024.”