Elliott Wilson Addresses Jay-Z Diss Track Rumors

Caroline Fisher
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, an anonymous source alleged that Jay-Z has a new album on the way.

Over the weekend, Akademiks TV shared a message from an anonymous source on X, claiming that Jay-Z allegedly has a new album on the way. They even alleged that the album contains a diss track, though it remains unclear who it could be about. In their message, they explained that they attended a New York rapper's private event recently, which is where they heard the rumor. "I'm at a NY rapper only private Roc Nation karaoke event. Word on the street Hov got a new album coming up including a diss song," the message read. At the time of writing, all of this is unconfirmed, but it's managed to get fans' hopes up regardless.

Unfortunately, however, it looks like those fans probably shouldn't hold their breath. Earlier today, Elliott Wilson took to X to shut down the diss track rumors, claiming that there's zero truth to them. "Hov diss track rumor is [cap]," he wrote simply. It's uncertain where exactly Wilson got this information from, and what exactly this says for the rest of the rumored album.

Elliott Wilson Shuts Down Jay-Z Diss Track Rumors

Wilson's tweet has earned mixed reactions from his followers. Some find it hard to believe that Jay-Z won't diss anyone if he does drop music. Others wouldn't be surprised. "Word but if he has new music, people are for sure getting shot at lol," one X user speculates. "Does anyone want or expect an old billionaire to diss someone else?" another wonders.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Jay-Z will actually go after anybody on a diss track. Recently, however, he did go after the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and local government legally. He and his Team ROC organization allege that they failed to produce police records in a “timely manner” amid allegations of civil rights violations and corruption. Managing Director of Team ROX Dania Diaz told NBC News, "This filing is because human beings with badges have betrayed the public’s trust."

