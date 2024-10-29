2Pac's Alleged Gunman From Quad Studios Shooting Gets Out Of Prison After Nearly 30 Years Behind Bars

The federal judge in the case has changed his mind.

Walter “King Tut” Johnson, who 2Pac famously accused of allegedly shooting him at Quad Studios in 1994, has been released from prison after spending 27 years behind bars for unrelated crimes. While he was initially sentenced to life five times over in 1997, the federal judge behind that decision has changed his mind and admitted that the ruling was "excessively harsh." He was never formally charged with the attack referenced by 2Pac in the original liner notes of his album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, as noted by HipHopDX.

“Judges gain insights that with the passage of time only can come with experience on the bench and their judicial maturation,” Judge Frederic Block wrote in his decision from earlier this month, as caught by The New York Times. “I now believe that my sentences, though lawfully rendered, were excessively harsh.”

2Pac Poses With Treach

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - AUGUST 1: Tupac Shakur (L) and Treach of Naughty By. Nature during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 1, 1992, in Mountain View California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Shortly after his release, Johnson posed for a photo with Uncle Murda, who shared it on Instagram. "Welcome Home [King] TUT. Brooklyn East New York Legend," he captioned the post. Bobby Shmurda was one of several users to hop in the comments section. He left behind several fire emojis. Tony Yayo also wrote a pair of the same emojis.

Walter “King Tut” Johnson Poses With Uncle Murda