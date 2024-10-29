2Pac's Alleged Gunman From Quad Studios Shooting Gets Out Of Prison After Nearly 30 Years Behind Bars

BYCole Blake534 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)
The federal judge in the case has changed his mind.

Walter “King Tut” Johnson, who 2Pac famously accused of allegedly shooting him at Quad Studios in 1994, has been released from prison after spending 27 years behind bars for unrelated crimes. While he was initially sentenced to life five times over in 1997, the federal judge behind that decision has changed his mind and admitted that the ruling was "excessively harsh." He was never formally charged with the attack referenced by 2Pac in the original liner notes of his album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, as noted by HipHopDX.

“Judges gain insights that with the passage of time only can come with experience on the bench and their judicial maturation,” Judge Frederic Block wrote in his decision from earlier this month, as caught by The New York Times. “I now believe that my sentences, though lawfully rendered, were excessively harsh.”

Read More: 2Pac's Brother Remains Unconvinced Diddy Wasn't Allegedly Involved In Late Rapper's Murder

2Pac Poses With Treach

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - AUGUST 1: Tupac Shakur (L) and Treach of Naughty By. Nature during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 1, 1992, in Mountain View California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Shortly after his release, Johnson posed for a photo with Uncle Murda, who shared it on Instagram. "Welcome Home [King] TUT. Brooklyn East New York Legend," he captioned the post. Bobby Shmurda was one of several users to hop in the comments section. He left behind several fire emojis. Tony Yayo also wrote a pair of the same emojis.

Walter “King Tut” Johnson Poses With Uncle Murda

Check out Walter “King Tut” Johnson's photo with Uncle Murda below. It comes as Duane "Keefe D" Davis gears up for his upcoming trial regarding the murder of 2Pac. Authorities arrested him in connection with the killing back in September 2023. He's previously pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on 2Pac on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Claims Jay-Z Allegedly Hid From 2Pac In A Vegas Hotel Room

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...