2Pac's Never-Before-Seen Mugshot From 1993 Sexual Assault Arrest Surfaces Online

Previously unearthed photos of 2Pac's mugshot from his 1993 arrest for sexual assault have surfaced online. DJ Skandalous appears to have been the first person to share the pictures, which he did on Instagram with context to what 'Pac was going through at the time.

“Unbelievable photos! It’s 2024 and I am still seeing new 2Pac photos for the first time. These particular photos was from when 2Pac was arrested on November 19th 1993,” Skandalous wrote in the caption. “The scar on 2Pac’s face is only makeup as he was filming for the movie ‘Above The Rim’ during this time.” 'Pac starred in the sports drama alongside Duane Martin, Marlon Wayans, and Leon. It released in March 1994.

2Pac Works On The Set Of "Above The Rim"

American rapper Tupac Shakur on the set of "Above the Rim" in Harlem. (Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Also interesting to see that you can tell that 2Pac is also missing parts of his hair in the back of his head,” Skandalous continued. “Many people kept saying Pac shaved his head due to a receding hairline but this is more proof of Alopecia which became prevalent after the police brutality he suffered from the jaywalking incident.” Jada Pinkett Smith previously revealed that 'Pac suffered from the hair loss condition while promoting her memoir, Worthy. She told PEOPLE in 2023: "I don't think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from. After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine."

DJ Skandalous Shares 2Pac's Mugshot

The mugshot surfacing comes as the suspect in 'Pac's murder, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, currently awaits trial in the long-unresolved case. He has pleaded not guilty. Be on the lookout for further updates on 2Pac on HotNewHipHop.

