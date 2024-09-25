Wack 100’s Girlfriend Gets His Face Tattooed On Her Back

Wack 100's girlfriend is committed.

It goes without saying that some will take any opportunity to show off their significant other. Recently, however, Wack 100's girlfriend Rekeita Bradford Jones took things to the next level. In various clips and photos making their rounds on social media, she's seen getting a large tattoo of Wack on her back. He recently hopped online to weigh in on the piece, revealing how impressed he is by it.

In a clip, he explains that he knew nothing about her tattoo plans until he dropped her off to get it done. When he walked inside, he couldn't believe it. "This tattoo she did on her back, this sh*t's amazing," he explained. "I'm at awe, I'm lost for words... I tried to try and couldn't, I'm just happy on the inside."

Wack 100's Girlfriend Shows Off New Tattoo

While Wack and Jones appear to be more than pleased with the tattoo, the same can't be said for fans in The Shade Room's comments section. "She lost her whole mind," one Instagram user claims. "Goofy," someone else writes. Of course, others are coming to their defense, arguing that it's their right to flaunt their affection in whatever ways they choose.