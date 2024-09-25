Wack 100’s Girlfriend Gets His Face Tattooed On Her Back

Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Wack 100 attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Wack 100's girlfriend is committed.

It goes without saying that some will take any opportunity to show off their significant other. Recently, however, Wack 100's girlfriend Rekeita Bradford Jones took things to the next level. In various clips and photos making their rounds on social media, she's seen getting a large tattoo of Wack on her back. He recently hopped online to weigh in on the piece, revealing how impressed he is by it.

In a clip, he explains that he knew nothing about her tattoo plans until he dropped her off to get it done. When he walked inside, he couldn't believe it. "This tattoo she did on her back, this sh*t's amazing," he explained. "I'm at awe, I'm lost for words... I tried to try and couldn't, I'm just happy on the inside."

Wack 100's Girlfriend Shows Off New Tattoo

While Wack and Jones appear to be more than pleased with the tattoo, the same can't be said for fans in The Shade Room's comments section. "She lost her whole mind," one Instagram user claims. "Goofy," someone else writes. Of course, others are coming to their defense, arguing that it's their right to flaunt their affection in whatever ways they choose.

Jones is far from the only person to debut a shocking tattoo recently, however. Amid Blueface's incarceration earlier this year, Chrisean Rock also unveiled a large tattoo of his face on her cheek. Bhad Bhabie and the father of her child Le Vaughn additionally got tattoos of each other's faces late last month, though she later admitted she wasn't happy with the result. What do you think of Wack 100's girlfriend getting a huge portrait of him tattooed on her back? Are you a fan of the piece or did she go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

