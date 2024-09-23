Chingy Assures He's Not "Down Bad" & Drops Out Of Donald Trump's LGBT Event After Immense Backlash

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Chingy attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fans had theorized that Chingy was desperate for money.

Chingy has decided not to perform at the Log Cabin Republicans’ upcoming Red White & Rock concert in Nashville, Tennesee after facing tons of backlash on social media for doing so. When Baller Alert shared a compilation of the criticism on Instagram, Chingy hopped in the comments to defend his initial decision to perform. He argued that he's not a supporter of Donald Trump and was just doing his job.

“I’m a say this one time,” he began. “My job is to perform and get paid to perform, not caurr [sic] about politics. Now y’all find [something] else to do with yurr [sic] time.” As fans joked in response that he was “down bad” financially, he fired back: “You can’t be down bad when you just bought a 500k house. Those people don’t hate me because they love my music. Music isn’t racist and that’s how I play it… I’m a performers w[h]ether theses [sic] people political homosexual or whatever they all love music… [M]y job as an artist is to perform and make timeless music.”

Chingy Performs At The Masquerade Gala Of Music City In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 23: Chingy performs during the Sixth Annual Masquerade Gala of Music City at Marathon Music Works on February 23, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Eventually, Chingy confirmed that he would be dropping out of the event. He wrote on Instagram: "YOU KNO WHAT JUS CAUSE I DONT WANT TO BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS MESS. I HAVE DECLINED PERFORMING AND NO IM NOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER NOT SUPPORTER OF ANYONE ELSE BUT CHINGY. THURR YOU HAVE IT."

Chingy Confirms He's Dropping Out Of The Event

Other speakers at the event are set to include Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and more. The Log Cabin Republicans represent LGBT+ conservative voters. Check out Chingy's comment on Baller Alert's Instagram page below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chingy on HotNewHipHop.

