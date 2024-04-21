Chingy Reflects On Sidney Starr's False Affair Allegations: “I Lost A Lot”

Back in 2010, transgender model Sidney Starr came forward to accuse Chingy of having a sexual relationship with her, and he says things just haven't been the same since. During a recent interview with TMZ, the performer reflected on the allegations and subsequent backlash, revealing how difficult it was for him to recover professionally. According to him, it took a serious toll on his reputation and career, largely due to a homophobic and transphobic culture.

In 2012, Starr revealed that the allegations were made up, admitting that she and Chingy never had an affair and apologizing. Regardless, the clowning has followed him, though he's decided not to hold on to the hurt. "When that happened, I lost a lot of stuff based off a lie, which was just the oddest thing I'd ever seen," he told the outlet. "Nah, man, when the individual apologized, and it so-called went away, which it took years to blow away, nah, man. Ain't nothing good happened from that for me."

Chingy Says "Nothing Good" Came Out Of Sidney Starr Debacle

"There's no, I mean to be honest with you, man like it was spilled milk, and I lost a lot from it. That person gained," Chingy continued. "I'm not going, I'm not gonna hold on to something. It is what it is. Apologize. Cool. I'm going this way and let that individual do their thing and a lot of stuff, man. But that situation....that hurt my career. Like I'm just gonna be honest about it, it really did." Fortunately, the St. Louis-born performer hasn't let the debacle stop him from making music. Just last week, he unveiled a video for his song "Nu Beginnings."

