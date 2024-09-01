DC The Don Reaches "GOD LEVEL" On New Single: Stream

DC The Don apparently has a new project on the way, and he's teeing up for it with this buzzy and pretty industrial track.

After his last project 2012, it seems like DC The Don is already gearing up for his next big move with a more aggressive and industrial direction. Sure, he's always played with rage sounds and more bombastic trap and hip-hop, but his new single "GOD LEVEL" plays further into that. Buzzing kicks and bass hits, screeching synths, warbled vocal effects, and primally percussive flows mix together to create quite the dramatic and moshpit-ready banger.

Furthermore, this follows more introspective, reflective, and moody fare from DC The Don as of late, such as his recent midwxst collab single "FIRE." Also, fans got a lot of highly anticipated and fan-favorite throwaways on the SACRED HEART 2 (+) mixtape. As such, many of his sounds and different approaches are mixing together this year and complementing each other, which makes this more harsh and experimental direction for his artistry all the more exciting and compelling. Hopefully there's more where this came from, as there's a lot of potential here to make this sound and style even more captivating.

Meanwhile, the "BACKSTAGE" rapper is still engaging with fans and keeping them alert with new updates, so we'll see how much longer we have to wait for a new project. If you haven't heard DC The Don's "GOD LEVEL" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some notable lines from the cut and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the single. As always, check back in with HNHH for more of the best hip-hop drops around the clock.

DC The Don's "GOD LEVEL": Stream