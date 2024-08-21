Larry Sanders Frantically Apologizes For Allegedly Punching Ex In Shocking Clip

Fans are incredibly concerned.

Former NBA player Larry Sanders is currently under fire for footage shared by his ex-fiancée, Holli J. In the clip, which began making its rounds online earlier this week, he's seen apologizing to her profusely. Allegedly, the two of them were arguing when he punched her in the lip, which prompted her to start filming.

“You just punched me in my mouth,” Holli J is heard telling Sanders, to which he replied, “I’m so sorry, I fell.” From there, she urged him to clarify. “So you fell and hit me with your fist?” she asked. He continued to apologize for the alleged assault, telling her he needed her, and more. Holli J went on to share screenshots of their alleged texts, which show her asking for him to return their son. In the messages, she claims that they agreed for Sanders to care for the child over the summer. Now, she alleges that he's keeping him from her.

Larry Sanders & Holli J's Unsettling Encounter

“I’m done with protecting this ‘MAN’ I just want my baby y’all,” she wrote. For obvious reasons, the frantic encounter has social media users concerned. At the time of writing, Sanders has yet to address the alleged assault directly, though he has been active on Instagram. Just yesterday, he shared various photos and clips of his kids on his Story, as well as a few quotes that could be interpreted as a response to the incident. "When they go low but you finna take it to hell so you just give it to God," one of them reads.