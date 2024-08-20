DJ Akademiks Responds After Alleged Court Documents From His Rape Case Surface Online

DJ Akademiks is maintaining his innocence.

DJ Akademiks is coming under fire on social media after users posted screenshots of an alleged court filing from Fauziya "Ziya" Abashe's sexual assault lawsuit against him. Included in the apparent filing are graphic photos of her alleged injuries from July 2022, when she claims two unnamed individuals drugged and assaulted her inside the streamer's home. She is suing all three of them for sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and defamation.

The alleged documents state: “Ms. Abashe was unconscious or incoherent because it is unconscionable to believe that any person who is a willing participant in these acts can endure the pain of being dragged back and forth on the concrete, incurring scrapes and scratches on their back, buttocks, and elbows, especially while there is an empty lawn chair in arms reach, as well as several empty rooms in the home."

Ziya Abashe's Court Filing Surfaces Online

Abashe claims John Doe 1 and John Doe 2 initially drugged her near a pool deck and began sexually assaulting her as she lost consciousness. Eventually, she woke up in Akademiks' bed as he was allegedly "brutally raping her.” The alleged documents continue: "Mr. Allen and his two accomplices’ sexual assault severely injured Ms. Abashe, causing significant physical and psychological pain and suffering, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy. Mr. Allen's public statements added to the harm Ms. Abashe was already silently suffering with." Abashe's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, said she only came forward when she did because Akademiks allegedly lied about the incident publically. "Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to resolve this case privately, Ms Abashe was left with no choice but to file. Mr. Allen’s hubris will be his downfall," he said.

DJ Akademiks Denies Latest Allegations