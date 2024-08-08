Southside Decides To "Break The Silence" On Debut Solo Album

Legendary Atlanta producer Southside is back with BREAK THE SILENCE, his debut solo album and first solo project since 2018's Trap Ye. The 808 Mafia member used to go by Young Sizzle when he rapped more, and he's tapping back into that side of him on this latest release. Southside is among the most influential forces to come from Atlanta's hip-hop scene in the 2010s. The tape sounds a lot like the artists he helped influence, such as Lil Baby, Migos, and, before either of them, Future. As a result, BREAK THE SILENCE fits in perfectly to the modern Atlanta hip-hop scene. The city continues to dominate thanks in part to the foundation 808 Mafia (and Southside in particular) laid for artists at the beginning of the 2010s.