Southside Decides To "Break The Silence" On Debut Solo Album

Legendary Atlanta producer Southside is back with BREAK THE SILENCE, his debut solo album and first solo project since 2018's Trap Ye. The 808 Mafia member used to go by Young Sizzle when he rapped more, and he's tapping back into that side of him on this latest release. Southside is among the most influential forces to come from Atlanta's hip-hop scene in the 2010s. The tape sounds a lot like the artists he helped influence, such as Lil Baby, Migos, and, before either of them, Future. As a result, BREAK THE SILENCE fits in perfectly to the modern Atlanta hip-hop scene. The city continues to dominate thanks in part to the foundation 808 Mafia (and Southside in particular) laid for artists at the beginning of the 2010s.
The album features additional production from Akachi, TM88, and others, though many of the beats are handled primarily by Southside himself. At times, it takes inspiration from other notable Atlanta producers. Perhaps most prominently Pi'erre Bourne, whose style helped bring Playboi Carti into mainstream prominence. Southside sounds confident on the mic as well, taking clear inspiration from Future. BREAK THE SILENCE is also being distributed by legendary music label Epic Records, a significant co-sign for the 35-year-old. Earlier this year, Southside made headlines for a fight at the Cannes Film Festival that also included Travis Scott. All parties involved resolved the conflict quickly. Now, Southside gets to make headlines for reasons pertaining to what he does best: making music. You can stream the producer's album below.
Southside - BREAK THE SILENCE
BREAK THE SILENCE tracklist:
SWITCH
UBER
BAPE
EXCITE ME
DRIVE THRU
HOES
BREAK A PROMISE
IN THIS BIH
TOPP
BROADWAY
BLOCKSTAR
RUN A MILE
VETTE PASS BY
AINT NOTHIN
MY KITCHEN
NO DISGUISE