Veeze Links With Tye Beats For Producer's Debut Single "Wocky Sinner"

"Damn Tye you made this b**** too" is a producer tag you are going to be hearing a lot more from very soon. That is tell-tale sign that Detroit, Michigan native Tye Beats is behind the boards, and you can hear it on his new single with Veeze, "Wocky Sinner". In fact, this is the up-and-comer's debut release. However, Tye has been making beats for a little bit now. One of his biggest credits is on 21 Savage 's latest album, american dream . His work lands on the Summer Walker collab "prove it", and that R&B style is something that Tye specializes in. Another key track that he has been a part of is actually another Veeze track.

He put the instrumental together for the "GOMD" remix which features Lil Uzi Vert. You can find that track on the deluxe version of Veeze's latest commercial effort, Ganger. With these big accomplishments in the rear view, Tye Beats is looking to take that next step. Producer albums are huge, and they have been perhaps even more so over the last few years. Soon, he will be throwing his name into that ring with his debut album Damn Tye. The project will be out August 8 and will include this Veeze collab, "Wocky Sinner". On this single, Tye samples Bryson Tiller's "Timeless Interlude" from his 2020 LP A N N I V E R S A R Y by pitching up the background vocals from it. Then, he gives it the traditional Detroit treatment that has been sweeping the city lately. The skittering drums and hi-hats and resonant bass tie things up nicely, leading to a vibey banger to get fans ready for Damn Tye.