Wiz Khalifa Tries His Hand At Sexy Drill With "Baby Girl On The Way"

Wiz celebrates the arrival of his new baby girl with a Lex Luger-produced single.

Wiz Khalifa is now a father of a baby girl after his current boo, Aimee Aguilar, delivered their first child together on July 17. Her name is Kaydence and its Aguilar's one and only kid. The couple was pretty secretive about the pregnancy, but the world knows, and people are extremely happy for them. Fatherhood is something that North Dakota born MC has been working through ever since Sebastian was born, him and Amber Rose's now adolescent boy. But he seems to be more and more comfortable being someone that a younger person could look up to. We say that because Wiz Khalifa is celebrating that very duty on "Baby Girl On The Way".

This a new single that was conjured up with the assistance of longtime collaborator and producer, Lex Luger. "What we gon' do with this bag? I'm thinking nursery / I'm tryna give you love, make sure our kids related", Wiz raps on his lone verse. The track takes a more raunchy and sexual approach, but it wouldn't a Khalifa love song if it wasn't. Aside from the unintentionally funny bars, he does bring solid flow over a sexy-drill inspired instrumental, a trend in the subgenre that is all the craze right now. Besides it being a reference to baby Kaydence, this could be the lead single for Wiz's upcoming album. It's something he promised his fans after dropping his mixtape Wiz Owens earlier this week.

"Baby Girl On The Way"- Wiz Khalifa

Quotable Lyrics: