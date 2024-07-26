Drake Gets Booed At Limp Bizkit Concert In Toronto

The Boy gets booed at home.

Drake's year keeps getting worse. The rapper attended nu-metal band Limp Bizkit's show in Toronto on July 24. The band is on their Loserville tour, which started on July 16. During the show, frontman Fred Durst told the audience that Drake was there, to the chagrin of the crowd.

"I thought Drake was your homie," said Durst to a booing audience. "Drake's my homie." He dedicated the next song to him. Fans noted that Drake's and Limp Bizkit's fanbases probably do not align. "I doubt many Drake fans and Limp Bizkit fans are synonymous with one another," said one X user. "I wasn’t expecting them to like him, but it’s still funny that it happened in Toronto," said another user. "Welp, guess Drake is gonna take a selfie with oversized pants, a Korn T-shirt and a box of biscuits," said a third user. That is referring to Drake's petty streak, which continued recently when ScHoolboy Q's Toronto concert was canceled amid a feud with Q's close friend Kendrick Lamar.

Drake Gets Booed At A Concert In Toronto

The reception from Drake's hometown crowd is the latest in what will go down as a nightmarish 2024 for him. The feud with Kendrick Lamar ended with Lamar's "Not Like Us" becoming the biggest song of the year, a far cry from the result of Drake's battle with Meek Mill. Though he released music this year, appearing twice on Camila Cabello's latest album, he is yet to produce a hit in the way he previously has. His own tracks toward Lamar did not go over well with the public. Now, he's getting booed in the place that born and raised him.