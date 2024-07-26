Diddy Shows “Love” To His Youngest Daughter On Instagram Amid Legal Woes

Diddy seems unbothered.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough few months for Diddy. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation and is facing several lawsuits. He's accused of sexual assault, physical abuse, and more. He was even seen attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in security footage from 2016 that surfaced earlier this year. Diddy wound up apologizing for that, though aside from denying the allegations, he hasn't said much else about his ongoing legal woes.

Regardless, the mogul appears to be enjoying his summer. He returned to Instagram last week to celebrate his daughter Chance's birthday with a heartfelt post. "My babygirl turned 18 today. I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you," he captioned the photos. Now, he's taken to the platform yet again, this time to celebrate another one of his seven children.

Diddy Shares New Photo On Instagram

Diddy's latest Instagram post features a sweet photo of his youngest daughter Love, posing in a bright green dress and a purple lei. "FOREVER LOVE," he wrote in his caption alongside some fun emojis. It's unclear if they're enjoying a family vacation or simply hanging out at home, but either way, it's clear Diddy hasn't let his legal battles ruin his good time. Earlier this month, for example, he was spotted on a white water rafting trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with some friends. After that, he wiped his entire Instagram profile and was later seen hopping on a private jet.