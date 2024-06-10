Rick Ross & Trina Look Almost Unrecognizable In Resurfaced 2002 Photo

Rick Ross and Trina released plenty of collabs in the years since this picture was taken, and even sparked dating rumors at one point.

It's been a couple of years since Rick Ross and Trina sparked dating rumors following their many collabs together, but their history goes back much further than many fans might assume. Moreover, a photo recently surfaced of both rappers together all the way back in 2002, and they look downright unrecognizable from their present-day iterations (which we say in the most neutral way possible). We wonder whether the two are still tight and working on music together or if things are more casual these days. Also, we can't help but laugh at the idea that Rozay and Katrina will have to think about whether to bring back the huge gold neck pieces or Celtics gear (which makes sense for the current NBA Finals run).

Jokes aside, we know that they most recently went on a massive tour with Gucci Mane and Jeezy announced back in 2021. The trek also tapped Boosie Badazz, 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, Fabolous, and DJ Drama, and it was a pretty star-studded and hectic affair. While this 2002 snapshot definitely surprised fans, it's interesting to think about whether this reaction and resurfacing will inspire them to collaborate or link up again. Sometimes you find excuses for reunions in the most unlikely of places, which is hip-hop Twitter in this case.

Read More: Trina Clarifies Where Things Stand Between Her And Nicki Minaj

Rick Ross & Trina Back In 2002

Elsewhere, Trina recently spoke about feeling like she should come up more often in top five femcee conversations due to her legacy. "I feel like I know what I’ve done and I feel like even your top 5 has been at some point influenced by me," she expressed during a recent interview with Carlos King. "I know, or probably even worked with or loved – even idolized. It’s probably somebody I really support and love in the industry."

Meanwhile, Rick Ross is not as concerned with the same recognition that Trina is, but rather wants to expand his empire. For example, he recently announced a huge "Luxury & Lifestyle" auction for charity that will probably also hold a lot of flexing and lavish happenings. Maybe these two will cross paths again, or they'll just laugh at how things were back in 2002. Would you feel the same about a throwback pic of you from the early aughts... or am I speaking to a zoomer?