Westside Gunn Reveals His Next Album Is Finished

Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Westside Gunn attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
New music from Westside Gunn is on the way.

Westside Gunn has confirmed that his next album is officially finished. He provided an update on not only new music but his life overall as well in a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday night. He began by describing the post as a "wellness check" as fans have been worried about how he's doing.

"ALOOOOOOT of ppl been hitting me in my Dms just making sure I’m good, am I ok mentally/physically bc I haven’t been on the scene like that so I’m just posting this to let y’all know I’m still SUPER FLYGOD everyday!!!!!" he further wrote. "I’m still the best Father I know, I’m still on my 4TH ROPE sh*t, I’m still creating new ideas to attack the culture, I’ve been designing some incredible pieces and Yes I’m done with my new Album, physically as u can see I’m looking better than ever, mentally I think I’m focused more than I’ve ever been and since I lost Bro I look at life totally diff but even more than ever before it’s … F*CK THESE NI$$As LORD!!! If my influence not attached or my hands isnt on it Sh*t trash [laughing emojis]. #GXFR #RIPBIGDUMP #SUPERFLYGOD #LOUISVUITTONGOD #RIPVIRGIL #CULTURE #ART #HEELSHAVEEYES #LINKINBIO."

Westside Gunn Performs During Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper Westside Gunn performs on the Gobi stage during week 1, day 3 of the Coachella. Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018, in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Gunn released his fifth studio album, And Then You Pray for Me, a year ago this month. That project served as a sequel to his 2020 album Pray for Paris. More recently, he teamed up with Conway the Machine and The Alchemist for the single, "Halal," earlier this year.

Westside Gunn Confirms His New Album Is Done

Check out the latest update on his new album above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Westside Gunn on HotNewHipHop.

