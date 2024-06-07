👀 Kaliii & Hunxho Accidentally Spark Romance Rumors While Shooting Music Video

Hunxho recently found himself at the center of yet another scandal.

Earlier this week, Kaliii and Hunxho inadvertently left fans suspicious after the two artists were spotted together at a gas station. A nearby fan saw the duo chatting in front of a fridge, photographing them over a rack of Takis. Almost immediately, social media users began to speculate that their outing meant they were more than friends, however, that doesn't appear to be true.

While supporters are certainly having fun with their theories, it looks as if they were simply at the gas station to shoot for an upcoming collab. Today, Kaliii shared a clip of herself Twitter/X dancing in front of what looks to be the same gas station refrigerator. She urged fans to pre-save her next album, Gas You Up, which will feature Hunxho.

Read More: Kaliii Refutes Allegations That She Sampled Keyshia Cole Without Clearance

Kaliii Teases Upcoming Hunxho Collab

This isn't the first time Hunxho had fans thinking he was straying from his girlfriend, Keyshia Cole, however. Last month, the Atlanta rapper teamed up with Gloss Up for her steamy "Come Here" video, which similarly left viewers in shambles. Gloss Up was in no rush to shut them down, instead fueling them with flirty Instagram posts and shady Tweets about his partner. Luckily, it doesn't seem as though the drama did any real damage to Hunxho and Cole's bond.