Omarion Shows Off His Choreography For Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

"Omega: The Gift And The Curse" Screening
AUSTELL, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Omarion attends the screening of "Omega: The Gift And The Curse" documentary at Riverside EpiCenter on July 20, 2022 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Fans weren't exactly feeling what he delivered.

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" is taking on a life of its own even outside their high-profile beef. While many of the song's release by both artists are long and lyrically indulgent as they take shots at each other, "Not Like Us" is different. The Mustard produced song is laced with one catchy refrain after another and has tons of memorable lyrics that have been memed endlessly online. That's why it's no surprise the song has been a massive hit that's made its way into all kinds of different unexpected facets of pop culture.

A diss track having a dance associated with it probably wasn't something anyone was expecting when the spat began. But now Omarion has shared his choreography for "Not Like Us" on Instagram. He dropped a video of the moves he's associating with the song but surprisingly, fans online weren't really feeling it. Multiple comments on the post criticize the choreography with some claiming it doesn't even resemble dancing anymore. "he not even dancing he showing off his fit 😂😂" one comment reads. "Omarion just did a bunch of NOTHING!!!" another agrees. Check out his new video and the reactions to it from fans below.

Omarion Gets Roasted For His "Not Like Us" Choreography

"Not Like Us" has been an absolute smash both on the charts and on streaming. It debuted at number one on the Hot 100. It followed in the footsteps of "Like That" which kicked the beef off back in March. The track still sits at number two on the singles chart behind only Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's new collaboration "I Had Some Help." The track also broke the Spotify record for most streams by any rap song in a 24 hour period. The record was previously held by Drake and Lil Baby's "Girls Want Girls."

What do you think of Omarion's choreography for Kendrick Lamar's smash hit "Not Like Us?" Do you agree with fans that what he delivered barely even feels like dancing anymore? Let us know in the comment section below.

