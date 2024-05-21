Nelly Puts On For St. Louis And Unveils New Special Addition Cardinals Jersey

Nelly has shown his support for his hometown by participating in the St. Louis Cardinals' unveiling of their new City Connect jersey. The team will play in red for the first time in its 142-year existence during a regular-season game. The MLB team in his hometown selected the rapper to appear in a video announcing the special edition jersey. The video, which debuted on Monday, May 20, contains a monologue from one of St. Louis' most well-known sons that personifies his local pride. It is set to the 2000 breakthrough smash "Country Grammar" by Nelly.

“You know where you can find me? You can find me in the Gateway City, where we welcome you to a monumental view of our hometown,” he says in the video. Nelly continued, “Expressive, creative, innovative. A town teeming with music, surrounded by soul, generated by jazz and blues. A home for Hip Hop with rock ‘n’ roll roots. A culinary hot spot with slices squared, custard concrete and ravioli toasted.” Overall, Nelly was the perfect person to introduce the new jerseys.

Read More: Ashanti’s Baby Bump Takes Center Stage In Adorable Mother's Day Photos With Nelly

Nelly Unveils New St. Louis Cardinals Jerseys

In the promotional video, Nelly continues, saying, "A city built to brew and destined to deliver. Where aspirations stay afloat and spirit flies forever. Where the grammar is a little bit street and a little bit country. Five, of 105 degrees, we check the score of the game more than the weather. Sports-centric, with unparalleled passion." he concludes the hype jersey video by saying, “You know where you can find me? You can find me in St. Louis. In baseball heaven, with more rings than you can fit on two hands.”

The iconic birds on a baseball bat insignia of the Cardinals is included on their City Connect uniform, but there are two notable changes: the jersey is red and "The Lou," a reference to one of the city's nicknames, has taken the place of the term "Cardinals." It's a big deal, as the Cardinals have never donned a red jersey before. Nelly has also been in the news with the announcement that he and Ashanti are expecting a child together. All in all, Nelly is proud to put on for The Lou, and we are happy to see it.

Read More: Lloyd Leaves Ashanti Emotional After Singing To Her & Nelly's Baby On Stage

[via]