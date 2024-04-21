FTO Sett Doesn't Want You To "Duck No Smoke" On New Single

Sett, who also goes by FTO Sett, is a Memphis, Tennessee rapper who we have not covered for all the best reasons. He was recently arrested in late February for a connection to a drug and firearms case. On top of that his bond was revoked so he is still awaiting his fate. His next court date was for March 5 and there was no clear-cut reason at the time of the report as to why his bond was rescinded.

The last time we spoke about FTO Sett musically was for a collaboration with Lil Baby called "Can't Be F***ed With." That hit streaming back in mid-January. As for 2023, the still budding rapper delivered his debut tape with 29 tracks and a host of features on Life of a SlimeCrook. In the present, regardless of his legal issues, FTO is looking to feed his fans.

Read More: Drake & Rick Ross' Beef Feeds Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Listen To "Duck No Smoke" By FTO Sett

That is where "Duck No Smoke" comes into play. For us, this is one of his stronger releases that we have heard. It features a killer trap with a killer flute-like loop interlaced. We highly recommend you check this one out.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Duck No Smoke" by FTO Sett? Is this one of his best singles as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is getting ready for a new album? What is your favorite element of the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding FTO Sett. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Out of bounds, n****, we catch him, we blitz him (Dump 'em off)

Back door, when we runnin', we lookin' for Ricky (No Ricky)

Stop all that cappin', you ain't doin' no spinnin' (4K)

Who you smackin' there? N****s ain't hittin' (Ain't hit nobody)

I signed for an M in the trenches (Gucci Mane)

I put a bag on your b****es (Blew that s***)

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Donald Trump Jr. Discussing Diddy & Kim Porter With DJ Akademiks