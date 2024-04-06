Ye Simulated Masturbating During Staff Meeting, Former Employee Alleges

A former Donda Academy and Yeezy employee is accusing Ye of performing simulated masturbation during a staff meeting. The employee, Trevor Phillips, made the allegation in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He says the Vultures rapper was laying on a bed and reflecting on the orgies he’s had throughout his life.

“While lying flat on the bed and staring up at the ceiling, Kanye began to make slow up and down motions with his hand just above his genitals – as though he was masturbating – while he recounted to Phillips: ‘I used to have orgies every day – at least two to three girls. And now, man, I can’t even lay down without jacking off,’” the plaintiff claims. “Then, Kanye used his second hand to forcefully and dramatically grab and pull the hand making the masturbation gestures away from his crotch as he said: ‘I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at p******.’ Phillips [was] totally shocked and distraught by Kanye’s inappropriate conduct and in particular, his apparent arousal.”

Ye Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ye apparently then called a woman through FaceTime, one of whom he had previously shown the staff naked pictures. “Stimulating his sexual arousal more, Kanye then FaceTimed a female friend,” the lawsuit continues. “Phillips immediately recognized the female’s name because only a few weeks earlier, while at the Yeezy headquarters, Kanye had flaunted nude pictures of her to many of the Yeezy staff members. The female answered Kanye’s call and he commanded her, ‘Next time I see you, you better make sure you are wearing the lingerie and the shoes I got you.'”

Phillips has also accused Ye of threatening to put Donda Academy students in cages. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ye and the latest lawsuit he’s facing on HotNewHipHop.

