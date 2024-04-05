J Cole Takes Subliminal Shot At Future On "Crocodile Tearz"

J Cole had some subtle bars for Pluto.

J Cole shocked the entire rap world on Friday when he dropped off a new album called Might Delete Later. Overall, this project is supposed to be a precursor to The Fall Off which is supposedly going to drop later this year. Ultimately, this was a great album for fans to sink their teeth into. No one knew that it was coming, and it dropped amid a new feud with Kendrick Lamar. In fact, he dissed Kendrick on the track "7 Minute Drill." He had some particular bars about Lamar's albums, and the entire internet is currently dissecting the track.

One diss that seemingly went under the radar was something he said on the song "Crocodile Tearz." “Yes, sir, it’s me, not two, not three/ The uno, G-O-A-T, I need my fee, fuck kudos/ G4 at least, these flights ain’t cheap as you know/ They sound faded, they downgraded, they Pluto/ I’m bigger than Mars, this n***a a star, I’m Bruno,” he says on this song. Of course, there is a reference to "Pluto" here which could potentially be a shot at none other than Future, who is on "Like That" with Kendrick.

J Cole Vs Future

Future and Metro Boomin came after Drake on We Don't Trust You. Given Cole's recent allegiance to Drake, it should come as no surprise that he would have a bar for him. That said, there is no telling whether or not Future will want to respond. We Still Don't Trust You is coming out on April 12th, in exactly one week from now. Only time will tell whether or not Future decides to add a verse and respond. Meanwhile, perhaps Kendrick will come in with more lyrical venom. The possibilities are truly endless at this point.

Let us know what you think about this new project from Cole, in the comments section down below. Are you feeling the diss towards Kendrick? Did you think he was really taking a shot at Future here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

