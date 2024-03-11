NBA Youngboy Artist Lil Dump Roasted For Bizarre Flex

One of NBA Youngboy's signees Lil Dump is already developing a reputation for strange interviews. Were just a few weeks removed from a strange appearance he made on No Jumper and now there's another clip of him making the rounds. That came during an appearance on 20 vs. 1 where he didn't exactly nail his conversation with one of the girls involved. Fan intrigue hovered around one particular moment where he made a claim bragging about his drug use.

In the video, he claims to a woman that he does more drugs than she could ever imagine. The entire interaction goes pretty poorly as the pair quickly shift to insulting each other for both their careers and their demeanor. In the comments, fans roasted Lil Dump. "Bro thought his drug use was a flex. 'I do more crack than you could ever imagine' you win bro" the top reply to the post reads. "He look dehydrated" another comment jokes. They're just a pair of the dozens and dozens of comments cracking jokes at the rapper's expense in the comment section. Check out the full video below.

NBA Youngboy's Artist Getting Clowned

NBA Youngboy is one of the most prolific rapper's in all of music and he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Over the weekend, he dropped his first new album of 2024 Compliments Of Grave Digger Mountain. Fans are expecting him to release more material this year after he dropped four new full-length projects last year.

Much of the rapper's prolific nature likely has a lot to do with his house arrest in Utah. Earlier this month, he was accused by prosecutors in the trial for his gun case for violating his house arrest by using drugs. What do you think of Lil Dump's recent performance on a speed dating show? Do you think he got cooked as badly in the video as the comments claim? Let us know in the comment section below.

