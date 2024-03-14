NBA Youngboy And Lil Dump Hold Nothing Back On "Bling"

Earlier this month, NBA Youngboy unleashed his first new album of 2024 Compliments Of Graven Digger Mountain. The project comes after just a few months off following his Decided 2 mixtape late last year. That was his fourth full length project just in 2023 alone so fans are anticipating a busy year for YB once again in 2024. He kicked it off with a new project that makes heavy use of his various label mates and other guests. The features stacked project has collaborators on every single song in the tracklist.

One of the artists who pops up multiple times on the record is Lil Dump. He features on the tracks "Talk My Sh*t," "Bloody," and the posse cut "How We Get." But his most standout moment on the record comeseven earlier on the song "Bling." The hard-hitting banger sees Dump and YB showing off their skills as both rappers and singers while going back to back and proving their chemistry. The song is already off to a strong start racking up more than double the streams of any other cut on the album so far on Spotify. Check out the bouncy trap crooner below.

NBA Youngboy And Lil Dump Get To Flexing On "Bling"

Lil Dump actually made some waves online earlier this month, but probably not for the reasons he'd like. He was roasted by fans online for the answers he gave during an appearance on a dating show. He flexed his extreme drug use and acted defensive about his career as a rapper.

Quotable Lyrics:

Diamonds hittin', bling, bling, I had to tell 'em, "Come on, bring me some more lean for the night"

I say, my car and I myself clean, smellin' good, I treat her right, Glock on my side, and I know that she like