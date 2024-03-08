Jalen Hurts Shaves His Goatee, Fans Are Devastated

Fans are mourning the loss of Jalen Hurts' signature goatee as the Eagles QB debuted a clean-shaven look on social media. The 25-year-old looks considerably older without his facial hair, which he has had in one form or another since his 2018 sophomore season at Alabama.

As mentioned, fans were not happy about Hurts' decision to shave. "Don’t make me start knocking sh-t over Jalen 😒," one fan warned. "Went from Democrat to Republican," joked another. Furthermore, many people joked that he now looked like a dad. "WHERE HE AT 😆 I SEE HIS FATHER, BUT WHERE HE AT?" teased one fan. "He look like a n-gga in a city who looks like Jake’s Hurts," mused someone else. How do you feel about the change? Let us know in the comments.

Jalen Hurts Vibes With Tems At "TIME" Gala

Goatee or not, Hurts is popular both within and outside the NFL. Last year, Hurts got to rub shoulders with the rich and famous during an appearance at the TIME 100 Gala. Attending with long-time partner Bry Burrows, Hurts found himself sitting alongside Nigerian musician Tems. The pair were seen exchanging pleasantries in videos posted to social media. Unfortunately, many of the videos were posted without audio so it remains a mystery what the pair talked about.

Meanwhile, in November, LeBron James responded to the love he was shown by Hurts. “And it’s all love and respect right back to you Young [King]!!!” LeBron wrote in response to Hurts speaking at length about how much he admits the veteran Laker. Hurts addressed his admiration for LeBron after attending Lakers-Sixers earlier in the week. “Just thought it’d be cool to go see him, and obviously I had the opportunity to meet him. I wanted him to shake my dad’s hand, too. That’s a guy that my dad has watched, being an older guy, watched him grow into the monumental figure he is now. It’s just all love and respect for him," Hurts said at an Eagles media availability.

