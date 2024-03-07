Saints Extend Tyrann Mathieu

The New Orlean Saints have extended Tyrann Mathieu, giving Honey Badger two more years in the Big Easy. The contract, as mentioned, is for two years and totals $13M. In 2023, Mathieu had 75 tackles (50 solo) and four interceptions. This put him joint-fifth in tackles and joint-first in interceptions on a team that finished 9-8 on the season but missed out on the playoffs due to tiebreakers. The Saints are facing the daunting task of navigating an offseason that sees them nearly $69M over the salary cap despite the historic increase of $30.6M.

Mathieu enters his third season with the Saints. He began his career in 2013 as a third-round pick for the Cardinals. He left Arizona for Houston in 2018 before joining Kansas City a year later. He was a major contributor to the start of the Patrick Mahomes dynasty before leaving for New Orleans in 2022. Mathieu has 775 tackles and 33 interceptions for 501 yards and 4 touchdowns across his decade-plus in the league.

Damar Hamlin Surviving First Round Of Bills Roster Cuts Garners Mixed Reactions From Fans

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, Damar Hamlin is one of the few players left at the secondary positions for the Bills as the team began to cut players ahead of the new NFL year. The cuts included CB Tre'Davious White, and safeties Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal. That means that barring some major free agent signings or trades, Hamlin will likely be a starting safety next season. Most draft analysts have the Bills drafting a wide receiver in the first round.

Fans were less than happy with the news. Not only was Poyer loved by the team, but Hamlin is far from an equivalent replacement for him. Additionally, such drastic cuts appears to indicate that the Bills have closed their championship window for the time and are looking to rebuild a cheaper roster for the 2024 season. How do you feel about the Bills' roster moves? Let us know in the comments below.

