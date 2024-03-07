Ex-NFLer To Sell Richard Pryor's Former Home For Staggering Amount

NFL player-turned-Hollywood-writer Rashard Mendenhall is selling his home, which once belonged to Richard Pryor, for a little over $4M. The 9000-sq ft and 2.2-acre property in Sherwood Forest has been Mendenhall's since 2017 when he and his wife purchased it for $2.5 million. The asking price of $4.236M is a reference to Mendenhall's career rushing yards across his eight seasons in the NFL. As mentioned, Mendenhall began a scriptwriting career on shows like Ballers after he left the league.

However, a big part of the house's appeal is its history. Pryor purchased the property in 1976 and it would go on to play host to his famous interview with Barbara Walters. It would also serve as the location for Pryor's cocaine-fueled antics. This included the time that Pryor doused himself in rum and set himself on fire. The incident led to Pryor being treated for burns on 50% of his body.

Ex-NFLer Prevents Attempted Murder

Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall runs with the ball(28)during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona November 24, 2013. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

However, Mendenhall is not the only former NFL player who has been in the news as of late. Police in Detroit have praised former third-overall NFL pick Braylon Edwards for intervening in an attempted murder at a YCMA. Edwards was in the locker room last Friday when he heard an elderly man arguing with several younger men about their music. After the altercation turned physical, Edwards stepped in. “And then I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair. And he was about to slam it down on the counter," Edwards told local media.

Speaking after officers arrived at the scene, Framingham Hills police chief Jeff King said that Edwards "absolutely" saved the man's life. A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder as a result of the incident. When asked why he intervened, Edwards said "That's just what you do." Edwards played eight years in the NFL and is a beloved alum of Michigan.

