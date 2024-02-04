Nike Dunk Low “Smokey Mauve” Receives Drop Details

Step into fresh style with the Nike Dunk Low, especially in its upcoming "Smokey Mauve" colorway. This classic silhouette continues to be a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts, and the impending release adds a contemporary twist. The "Smokey Mauve" edition boasts a sleek combination of earthy tones, featuring a harmonious blend of smoky mauve and understated hues. Scheduled for release soon, these sneakers have generated buzz among fans, eagerly anticipating the infusion of modern flair into the timeless Dunk Low design.

The combination of muted tones ensures a subtle yet distinctive look, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you're a long-time Dunk enthusiast or exploring the sneaker scene, this release is poised to be a sought-after addition. The "Smokey Mauve" colorway brings a contemporary edge to the classic Dunk Low, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate a fusion of style and versatility in their footwear collection. Stay tuned for the release and step into a new era of Nike Dunk fashion.

“Smokey Mauve” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a smokey mauve rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with smokey mauve leather overlays and a pink leather Swoosh. Also, you can find Nike branding in pink on the tongue and heel, with brown laces. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway that features a beautiful shade of smokey mauve with white and pink accents. Overall, these sneakers are set to be a fan favorite.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Smokey Mauve” is going to drop in the spring. Also, the retail price is expected to be $115 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

