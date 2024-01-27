Lil Yachty And YUNGBLUD Work Perfectly On First Song Together With "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)"

"Tonight worlds collide… it sounds like heaven. Close yer eyes n get soaked in it." Those were the words of English multi-hyphenate singer YUNGBLUD on a recent Instagram post. He and Georgia rapper Lil Yachty flicked up together to announce their first-ever collaboration together. The new track is called "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)."

For YUNGBLUD, this is his first offering since October 17, 2023, when he came through with "Happier." It was part of a trio of tracks he put out that year with the other two being "Hated" and "Lowlife." For Lil Yachty, this just continues his incredible run as of late. This past year or so has been an eventful one for the 26-year-old.

Listen To "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" By YUNGBLUD & Lil Yachty

He took a pretty big jump to the psychedelic rock space with his Let's Start Here. record back in January 2023. That venture has opened so many doors for him as it allows Lil Boat to make an easier transition to other styles of production. "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" is a perfect example of that. It is a gorgeous piece of rock/alternative that you will get lost in but in a good way. Yachty whips out the "Poland" vocals and they match beautifully with everything going on.

Quotable Lyrics:

Does Heaven have a dealer? Do they sell the love for cheaper than in Hollywood?

As hell is gettin' colder, I don't plan on gettin' older in this neighborhood

I've seen the sunset rise through dilated eyes, but I can't keep this goin'

So when the sunrise sets and the beat has left my chest, oh, I think it's worth knowin'

