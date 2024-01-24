Saweetie Gets Real About Her Gym Routine With Fans

Saweetie is no stranger to getting real with her fans. So when she shared a video of her pilates routine online earlier this week she also served up a dose of what was really going on. In the video, she's doing some leg workouts and seems to be taking it in stride. But with a caption over the video, she's much more honest about how she feels. She uses the eyes-watering emoji to explain how she actually feels on the inside while looking so confident in her exterior. Check out the full video below.

Saweetie has been in the news quite a bit recently following her breakup with rapper YG. The two began dating last year and while the breakup seemed mutual and relatively drama-free at first, that didn't last. Right after their breakup, YG was already in the comments of one of Kehlani's Instagram posts seemingly shooting his shot. Not to be outdone, Saweetie was sitting courtside with Chris Brown at a USC basketball game just a few days later. While neither rapper appears to be undergoing any actual new romance that hasn't stopped rumors from swirling after their associations with other musicians.

Saweetie's Workout Video

With her brief relationship drama now behind her Saweetie is pivoting to focus on dropping new music. Earlier this week she shared a preview of her "Immortal Freestyle" that had fans absolutely salivating. She dropped the track itself to YouTube earlier this week where it was met with even more fan acclaim. The song has yet to make its way onto digital streaming platforms though it's expected to soon.

Saweetie claims that her new song is about inspiring women and in particular her Icy Girl fans. She aims to do so with her trademark confrontational, raunchy, and profanity laced verses. Fans int he comments had a difficult time picking out just one lyric from the new song to call their favorite. What do you think of Saweetie's honestly in a brief new workout video she shared online? Let us know in the comment section below.

