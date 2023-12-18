Who Is Lourdiz? The Texas Singer Featured On Nicki Minaj's "Cowgirl"

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj dropped Pink Friday 2, the long-awaited sequel to her beloved debut album. The record arrived on streaming with a slew of high-profile guest features. Flanked between tracks featuring massive industry names such as Drake and Lil Uzi Vert, the track "Cowgirl" holds writing and performing credits for a relatively unknown artist named Lourdiz. Though this track serves as a break-out moment for the 20-year-old artist, she holds extensive writing credits. She also touts a Spotify following of over 1.8 million monthly listeners.

Lourdiz Grew Up In Texas

Lourdiz currently operates out of Los Angeles, California, though she was born and raised in San Antonio. The rapper draws profound inspiration from her Mexican-American roots, and many describe her influences as distinctly Tejano. The rising star credits her early influences with inspiring her country-rap sound, as heard on "Cowgirl."

In the track, Nicki Minaj and Lourdiz exchange verses about their rodeo-style adventures in the bedroom. The latter takes to the mic to deliver, "I just wanna get drunk tonight, and I'ma ride him cowgirl." The track serves as the first collaboration between the pair of femcees, though this isn't the first time Lourdiz has worked with a prominent industry name.

The Lyricist Has A Star-Studded Circle

Before collaborating with Nicki Minaj on "Cowgirl," Lourdiz gained recognition for her songwriting skills. She contributed to hits for Swae Lee, G-Eazy, Anitta, blackbear, and Saweetie. Lourdiz has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get her name out, producing such genre-blending tracks as "Suicide Down" with Lil Gotit, "Back Seat" with Saweetie, and her own solo track "Somersault" which has over 1.4 million Spotify streams.

She Has An Incredibly Distinct Look

One thing many artists utilize to grow their budding brand is a visibly distinct trademark. For Lourdiz, her one-of-a-kind haircut telegraphs her arrival before anything else. The artist uses a straight razor to shave a reverse-mohawk style into a gaping center part. Lourdiz records this process on video and shares it on TikTok, leading some to speculate that this distinctive style might soon evolve into its trend. While some have taken to social media to deride the distinct image, likening the wide-open part to biblical imagery of Moses parting the Red Sea, others have highlighted the unique and boundary-pushing look as Lourdiz' trademark.

The Young Star Has Already Courted Controversy

Although artistic expression often stirs controversy, some new fans were surprised to discover that the 20-year-old rapper has already sparked significant discussions across social media. Reportedly, Lourdiz is both a client and a personal friend of the renowned record producer Dr. Luke, best known for his involvement in a 2014 lawsuit with Ke$ha. In the suit, Ke$ha claims that Dr. Luke drugged and sexually assaulted her. Ke$ha also claims the producer continually tortured her psychologically throughout their working relationship.

Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, and Kelly Clarkson all provided sworn testimonies during the legal battle, which finally settled out of court earlier this year. While Lourdiz was never involved in the court case, critics have targeted her for releasing the track "All My Bitches," which many fans interpreted as a direct diss record mocking Ke$ha. Dr. Luke is also listed as a writer and producer on "Cowgirl." Whatever the case, it appears that Lourdiz' star is on the rise, meaning her best and worst moments will soon be under the microscope of public opinion.

