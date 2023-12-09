Night Lovell Drops A New Set Of Grimy Trap Bangers On "I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY"

We got our first official announcement of Night Lovell's upcoming project back in early August. The Canadian rapper dropped the hint on his social media, namely Instagram. It featured a selfie of him with a confused look on his face, with the caption simply saying, "aLbUm?" Then, just over two months later Lovell shared that he wrapped up recording it.

That was done on Twitter, now known as X. Shortly after that, the Ottawa artist put out the second single for I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY. It was called "MY DAY IS RUINED !" A heavy-hitting trunk-knocking banger with horrorcore elements. However, we unknowingly got our first look at the LP with a 2022 track, "Eye Spy."

Listen To I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY By Night Lovell

Now, the day is finally here to discuss the rest of the tape. This follows up on Night's record from 2021, Just Say You Don't Care. It features only two other artists. Those include ZillaKami and Freddie Dredd. There are 12 songs in total, hitting 29 minutes. Give it a try on the Apple Music and Spotify links above.

I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY Tracklist:

MORRISON WHO IS THIS WEIRDO ? MY DAY IS RUINED ! GOLDEN TICKET SUNDAY LIFE SUCKS SO WE F**K (feat. ZillaKami) PEEK-A-BOO SUCKS TO BE YOU :/ FREAK (feat. Freddie Dredd) EYE SPY ALIVE WHEN WE DIE COLD SHOULDER

