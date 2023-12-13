Night Lovell And ZillaKami Feel Their Lives Are Not Worth Living On "LIFE SUCKS SO WE F***"

Canadian rapper Night Lovell is a rapper who fits into the mold of blending genres. He likes to mix elements of horrorcore, metal, rock, trap, and emo rap, all into one. That is why it makes sense for him to work with artists who like to experiment similarly. ZillaKami happens to be one of those artists and he lands on this project.

Lovell came through this past weekend with his new album, I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY. It is a concise tape with just 12 tracks that does not even reach 30 minutes in length. One of the songs that is getting some buzz is "LIFE SUCKS SO WE F***." It is a song that shows both rappers reflecting on who they want to be.

Read More: KSI No Longer Wants Jake Paul Fight, Points To Paul's Low Ticket Sales

Listen To "LIFE SUCKS SO WE F***" By Night Lovell And ZillaKami

Another idea it touches on is that female attention. Even though they are enjoying it, presumably in the form of one-night stands or situationships, it brings some self-reflection. In the lyrics provided below, Lovell says, "I control my life, but I know this ain't what it's meant to be (Meant)." On the surface, it might sound like a rage track with little to no substance, but the lyrics prove otherwise.

What are your initial thoughts on this new song, "LIFE SUCKS SO WE F***," by Night Lovell and ZillaKami? Is this the best track from Lovell's newest record, I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY? Where does this project rank amongst the rest of his discography for you? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Night Lovell and ZillaKami. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song highlights throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

This so fire all my h**s at my damn fingertips (Yeah)

I control my life, but I know this ain't what it's meant to be (Meant)

Lookin' back in time, there was no way that you could tend to me (Tend)

Stand on what I said, I know I can't bring back yo' energy (Energy)

Wasted all this time, b****, all that s*** was just a mess to me (A mess)

Wake up, time to cake up (Kk), f*** investigators ('Gators)

Read More: Meek Mill's Comments During Drake Feud Resurface Following Young Thug Support