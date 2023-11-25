Justin Timberlake Hops On "3D" Remix With Jung Kook

Jung Kook is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. To be quite honest, that is very impressive for him. We say that because he is seen more as "BTS" than Jung Kook. He is turning into another Harry Styles-like figure in music, making a successful career as a solo name.

On Spotify, he sits at 40.4 million monthly listeners. That is good for 65th in the entire world. Kook can attribute those stats to some truly global hits. His solo debut album, GOLDEN, possesses four gargantuan tracks. Those include "Seven" featuring Latto, "Standing Next to You," "Yes or No," and "3D" with Jack Harlow. Kook has making more and more waves with rappers lately, even working with The Kid LAROI on his latest record.

Listen To "3D (Justin Timberlake Remix)

"3D" is seeing tons of streams, with over 252 million. Because of this, Jung has decided to bring some more juice and hype to the song. This time, he recruits one of the most well-known singers of the early 2000s, Justin Timberlake, into the fold. Give it a play above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song from Jung Kook and Justin Timberlake, "3D (Justin Timberlake Remix)?" Which version do you prefer, this one or with Jack Harlow in the mix? Is Jung Kook one of the biggest and best artists going right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jung Kook and Justin Timberlake. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Jung and JT on the main now

You can still find me in a drop-top

With the top down but I got so many lanes now

And when I put it into six and it clicks

All the tricks got you goin' insane now, uh

I'll reach through the screen, feel my touch, top up

