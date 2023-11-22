J. Stone Drops Underdog Anthem "Foundation" With Nipsey Hussle, B.H., And Hit-Boy

J. Stone and Nipsey Hussle have been boys for a little while, especially after being signed by the late rapper's label, All Money In No Money Out. The music world tragically lost Nip back in 2019 and is great to see his legacy still live on four years later. The latest way to check out the deceased rapper on a new track is on Stone's newest record, The Definition Of Success. It is the last installment in the Definition series.

They both appear on one of the tracks called "Foundation." However, they are not the only two guests on the cut. Stone also has recruited superstar producer Hit-Boy as well as B.H. to join him for a bit of an underdog anthem. The beat is really hard-hitting and has a triumphant feel.

Listen To "Foundation" By J. Stone, Hit-Boy, Nipsey Hussle, And B.H.

Stone also got some other big-time features on this 17-track project. Trae Tha Truth, Dom Kennedy, Dave East, and more land here as well. What is interesting about "Foundation" is the time at which the song was made. HipHopDX pulled a quote from Stone about how it came to be. "[It was] something that we worked on in 2018. We just spiced up the beat just a little bit 'cause it's 2023 now, so we made it make sense."

Quotable Lyrics:

First you got to pay dues

Then you got to make moves

And you know the game test you

You just gotta stay true

First they probably like who?

Then you finally break through

