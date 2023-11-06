Drake Appears To Hire Harp Player To Perform At His House

Drake shared a video of himself listening to a harp player in what appears to be his home on his Instagram Story, Sunday night. When No Jumper shared the post on Instagram, fans struggled to comprehend that level of wealth.

“Bro that kinda rich is crazy yea lemme just get a harp on this b,” one user commented. Another joked: “She gon be on the next album.” As for Drake’s actual net worth, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the rapper was worth around $250 million back in May. In the time since, he’s dropped his latest studio album, For All The Dogs, and performed his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, likely increasing his wealth even more.

Read More: Drake Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Drake In Concert

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

Drake released For All The Dogs on October 6, 2023. He collaborated with a number of artists on the tracklist including Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 402,000 album-equivalent units sold. It marked Drake's thirteenth US number-one album. Despite the popularity, not all reactions have been positive. The Toronto rapper famously feuded with Joe Budden in response to the podcast host's criticism of the project. Budden had remarked that Drake is “rapping for the kids."

Drake Watches Harp Player

In an Instagram post, Drake responded: "You have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…” Check out the video of Drake watching a harp player above and be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Elicits Praise & Hilarious Reactions

[Via]