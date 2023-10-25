21 Savage Speaks On Birthday Party Fight Video

Recently, some clips of a fight breaking out at 21 Savage's birthday celebration made their way online. In the videos, the rapper's crew is seen trying to throw hands at Underground Atlanta. He appeared to be holding them back, though he seemed to exchange some heated words with opps in the process. It's unclear what the altercation was about.

Now, 21 Savage has taken to social media to give fans some insight as to what really went down. According to him, he wasn't actually involved himself, and was simply trying to deescalate the situation. He elaborated on his Instagram Story, posing the question, "Who wants to fight on their birthday?"

21 Savage Claims He Was "Stopping" The Fight

"Why Is yall dragging a video of me stopping a fight and twisting it into what yall want it to be?" he asked. By the sound of things, the hitmaker didn't go out looking for any kind of trouble. Instead, he just found himself wrapped up in somebody else's drama, which is sometimes unavoidable. Fortunately, it seems as though he was still able to enjoy his 31st, celebrating alongside friends in various other clips online.

The rapper surely has a lot to celebrate this year, just recently closing his tour alongside Drake. After making countless stops across the U.S., 21 Savage was able to join the Canadian performer at the tour's last stop in Toronto, as he finally received his green card. Their joint album, Her Loss, even took home an award for Album Of The Year at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. He also plans on heading overseas for a slew of dates in November, announcing a European mini-tour earlier this month. He'll make stops in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and more. What do you think of 21 Savage clarifying what was happening in the video of him involved in a fight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 21 Savage.

