How Old Is 21 Savage?

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born on October 22, 1992. As of now, he is 30 years old. Born in Plaistow, London, England, he has made a significant mark in the American hip-hop scene since relocating to the United States during his childhood.

At age seven, 21 Savage moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother. This relocation played a pivotal role in shaping his music career and personal life. The rapper's early life was filled with challenges, but these experiences became the foundation for his raw and authentic music.

Rise To Stardom

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper 21. Savage performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

21 Savage's music career took off with his breakout project, a collaborative EP with record producer Metro Boomin titled Savage Mode in 2016. This project peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200. His debut studio album, Issa Album (2017), further solidified his position in the industry, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The lead single from this album, "Bank Account," reached No. 12 on the Hot 100.

Throughout his career, Savage has collaborated with renowned artists and featured in numerous hit tracks. One of his most notable collaborations was with Post Malone on the 2017 single "Rockstar." This track reached number one on the Hot 100 and was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. His second album, I Am > I Was (2018), became his first U.S. No. 1 album and spawned the hit song "A Lot," which won Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Legal Challenges

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: 21. Savage performs at Rolling Loud festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/WireImage)

In 2019, 21 Savage faced legal challenges when he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Officials revealed his status as a British citizen who entered the U.S. in July 2005 and unlawfully overstayed a visa that expired in 2006. However, in 2023, Savage announced that he had become a lawful permanent resident of the United States, receiving his green card.

FAQs

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

When was 21 Savage born? October 22, 1992.

Where was 21 Savage born? Plaistow, London, England.

How old is 21 Savage currently? He is 30 years old.

What is 21 Savage's real name? Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

Has the rapper won any Grammy Awards? Yes, he won Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards for "A Lot."



In conclusion, 21 Savage, at 30 years old, has achieved remarkable success in the music industry. From his challenging early life in London and Atlanta to his rise to stardom in the U.S., his journey is a testament to resilience and talent.