21 Savage’s Birthday Marks The End Of Libra SZN: Stream “ball w/o you” To Celebrate With Him

For 21 Savage, the month of October is full to the brim with reasons to celebrate. First, he and Drake closed out their It's All a Blur North American tour dates. Thanks to some help from his Canadian friend, the Saint Laurent Don was finally able to secure a green card, permitting him to perform in Toronto on the final night of their trek around the continent. Now that he's had a few weeks at home to recover, Savage has been back outside, even recently debuting a new hairstyle to his Instagram followers.

On Sunday (October 22), the "Cash In Cash Out" artist celebrates his 31st birthday, which he's seemingly spending in the company of friends. While we wish we could turn up with Savage and co., instead we're revisiting a personal favourite from his I Am > I Was LP, "ball w/o you." Over production by TM88, DJ Plugg, Paul Cabbin, BustDownBirdie, and Macnificent, the UK-born creative reflects on past romances that went awry.

21 Savage Doesn't Want to "ball w/o you" on His Birthday

"You runnin' 'round drinkin' liquor / F**kin' ni**as 'cause you miss me," Savage sings to an ex on the first verse. "You can sleep with half the world / Bet you still won't forget me," he continues, making it clear he's not losing sleep over her as he knows his worth.

Revisit 21 Savage's "ball w/o you" visual above. If the throwback track isn't already on your playlist, make sure to find it on Spotify/Apple Music. Elsewhere in the world of celebrity birthdays, Doja Cat celebrated her 28th yesterday. Click the link below to see which of her hit singles we had on rotation to turn up with the Scarlet singer, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'd rather have loyalty than love

'Cause love really don't mean jack

See love is just a feeling

You can love somebody and still stab them in they back

It don't take much to love

You can love somebody just by being attached

See loyalty is a action

You can love or hate me and still have my back