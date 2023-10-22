21 Savage’s Birthday Marks The End Of Libra SZN: Stream “ball w/o you” To Celebrate With Him

Happy Birthday to the Saint Laurent Don.

BYHayley Hynes
21 Savage’s Birthday Marks The End Of Libra SZN: Stream “ball w/o you” To Celebrate With Himblur mask

For 21 Savage, the month of October is full to the brim with reasons to celebrate. First, he and Drake closed out their It's All a Blur North American tour dates. Thanks to some help from his Canadian friend, the Saint Laurent Don was finally able to secure a green card, permitting him to perform in Toronto on the final night of their trek around the continent. Now that he's had a few weeks at home to recover, Savage has been back outside, even recently debuting a new hairstyle to his Instagram followers.

On Sunday (October 22), the "Cash In Cash Out" artist celebrates his 31st birthday, which he's seemingly spending in the company of friends. While we wish we could turn up with Savage and co., instead we're revisiting a personal favourite from his I Am > I Was LP, "ball w/o you." Over production by TM88, DJ Plugg, Paul Cabbin, BustDownBirdie, and Macnificent, the UK-born creative reflects on past romances that went awry.

Read More: 21 Savage Reveals European Tour Dates After Securing Green Card

21 Savage Doesn't Want to "ball w/o you" on His Birthday

"You runnin' 'round drinkin' liquor / F**kin' ni**as 'cause you miss me," Savage sings to an ex on the first verse. "You can sleep with half the world / Bet you still won't forget me," he continues, making it clear he's not losing sleep over her as he knows his worth.

Revisit 21 Savage's "ball w/o you" visual above. If the throwback track isn't already on your playlist, make sure to find it on Spotify/Apple Music. Elsewhere in the world of celebrity birthdays, Doja Cat celebrated her 28th yesterday. Click the link below to see which of her hit singles we had on rotation to turn up with the Scarlet singer, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Doja Cat’s Birthday Has Us Playing “Say So” & Other Old Hits On Repeat

Quotable Lyrics:

I'd rather have loyalty than love
'Cause love really don't mean jack
See love is just a feeling
You can love somebody and still stab them in they back
It don't take much to love
You can love somebody just by being attached
See loyalty is a action
You can love or hate me and still have my back

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.