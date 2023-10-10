KXNG Crooked Picks A Side In The Drake & Joe Budden Beef

Joe Budden and Drake are currently in the midst of a feud. Overall, this feud began because of Budden's criticisms surrounding For All The Dogs. He was very honest about how he felt in regard to the album. Unfortunately, Drake did not want to hear these criticisms, at all. Instead, he decided to launch an attack on Budden, where he effectively called him "irrelevant." He also argued that Budden failed at rapping, which is ironic given just how much Drake was inspired by the man.

Recently, TMZ spoke with Budden's former Slaughterhouse bandmate, KXNG Crooked. During the interview, the rapper sided with Joe and noted that it felt like Drake also took a shot at him. “I feel like [Drake] threw me a stray, I caught a stray,” KXNG Crooked noted. “Because I love talking about Hip-Hop. I think it’s a dope, natural progression and evolution of an MC’s career to jump behind the microphone and start speaking about the game as a commentator.”

KXNG Crooked Speaks

Crooked also went on to say that Drake's response is proof that he took what Joe said to heart. At the end of the day, if Joe was truly irrelevant or a "failed rapper," he would never levied such a harsh response. “Skills matter, respect from your peers matters, because if they didn’t, Drake wouldn’t have answered Joe Budden. If those things did not matter, [Drake] wouldn’t have [responded] because he has everything else… Him just responding to Joe just gives Joe the power that Joe probably wanted,” the rapper articulated.

The Joe Budden and Drake beef is pretty well over at this point. While Joe may speak on it through his podcast, it seems like Drizzy has moved on.

