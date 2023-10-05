Miguel Announces First New Album In Six Years, Shares New Video

R&B fans rejoice, Miguel's highly anticipated 5th album is on the way. After a prolific streak in the 2010's dropping 4 albums from 2010 to 2017 the California-based singer has been quiet for a while. Now the critically acclaimed hook artist and collaborator is returning with a new album later this year. While it doesn't have an official release date yet, it just got a lead single and an accompanying music video.

The track is called "Give It To Me" and the fittingly moody music video has already racked up more than 11k views in less than a day. The track has a sensual energy to it with the lyrics "‘Cause I like what you got Would you give it to me I like what you got I like Imagining everything it could be," coming on the hook. He also confirmed that the new album would officially be called Viscera. That came after he first announced that new music was on the way back in August with a gnarly stunt. He suspended his body in midair with numerous hooks fed through his back for a listening party that generated plenty of attention. Check out the new song and accompanying video below.

Miguel Teases "Viscera" With New Single

Despite having not released an album in 6 years, Miguel hasn't been quiet musically. He appeared as a feature on a pair of songs back in August with some high profile artists. The first came alongside Lil Yachty when the duo linked up for the song "Number 9." Just a week later he collaborated with Jessie Reyez for another sensual anthem called "JEANS."

Miguel has released two EPs since his last album as well. First came Te Lo Dije in 2019 which was his first Spanish language project. He followed that up with Art Dealer Chic 4 in 2021. He also found himself with a surprise hit when his song "Sure Thing" became a surprise TikTok hit last year. What do you think of Miguel's new song and video? Let us know in the comment section below.

