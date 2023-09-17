Cleo Sol Belts Out Amazing Tracks On Her Latest Album “Heaven”

British soul and alternative R&B musician, Cleo Sol, is back with her latest album. This is her third project and first since 2021. Her last effort, Mother, featured some of her biggest tracks such as "Promises" and "Sunshine." For those who do not know, Cleo Sol was born on March 24, 1990, in West London, England.

On her other two releases, she has worked almost exclusively with producer, Inflo. On top of the aforementioned record, she has released two other solo studio albums. Her debut Rose in the Dark was put out in 2020. Additionally, Sol is a member of the R&B group Sault. According to Genius, she has publicly mentioned her influences which range from Stevie Wonder to Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott.

Read More: Drake, SZA, & Diddy Headline Star-Studded “R&B Season” Update

Listen To Heaven From Cleo Sol

All are some of the most soulful artists of all time, which is why those qualities are so prevalent in her music. Sol's newest offering, Heaven, surprisingly had no sort of lead singles. However, there was some promotion from her Instagram account in which she shared her excitement for this record. On the release day, Sol says on her IG, "My Album Heaven is out now, thank you guys for your patience and support, I pour my heart and soul into the music and it is very sacred to me, we don’t play with music, it is a gift that I am grateful to God for." That is clear across every song here, as each track has so much attention to detail. From the live instrumentation to the heavenly production from Inflo, it is a sonically rich listen.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, Heaven, from Cleo Sol? Is this the best she has put out so far in her career? Which songs are your favorite on the album so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Heaven Tracklist:

Self Airplane Go Baby Heaven Old Friends Miss Romantic Golden Child (Jealous) Nothing on Me Love Will Lead You There

IG Album Announcement: Look

Read More: Young Thug’s First Felony Conviction Came From Current YSL Attorney

[Via]