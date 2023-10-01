Cleo Sol Strikes “Gold” On Her New Album

If you're an R&B or soul fan in any capacity, you're a criminal awaiting prison time if you're sleeping on Cleo Sol. Maybe it's not that serious, but with the way her 2023 has been shaping up so far, it will definitely be true in a couple of weeks. Moreover, the London singer just released her second album of the year so far with Gold, and it's a lean 10-track effort. Following up her last LP Heaven, which came out just two weeks ago as of writing this article, she's absolutely dominated the month. What's more is that the Ladbroke Grove native's done so with tender, crisp, and obviously soulful genre fusions that establish her as a captivating voice.

For example, cuts like "Things Will Get Better" gain an extra punch thanks to the softly sharp and jazzy drums. One thing that you can always count on when you're going through Gold, though, is the 33-year-old's beautiful vocals, which are as effectively sultry as they can be triumphantly soaring. However, on the signing end, this isn't the only highlight to remark, as the background contributions also create a heavenly atmosphere. Furthermore, the opening track "There Will Be No Crying" is an excellent example of this, as the gospel fusions come across as healing. Other tracks are more sparse without losing their power, such as the constantly leading piano on "Please Don't End It All."

Cleo Sol's Gold: Stream

Meanwhile, the "Woman" songwriter, whose work with Little Simz garnered her much acclaim, seems defiantly hopeful on the lyrical front. Many of these cuts are about heartbreak, hardship, and a strong connection to the spiritual, unseen, or mysterious for inspiration. Gold shimmers on almost all fronts, and with Cleo Sol's discography increasing rapidly in just two weeks, we can patiently wait for the next one at her own pace while digging into the great work she already presented. If you haven't heard this album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. As always, stay up to date on HNHH for more great releases in the music world each week.

Tracklist

1. There Will Be No Crying

2. Reason

3. Things Will Get Better

4. Only Love Can Wait

5. Please Don't End It All

6. Lost Angel

7. Desire

8. In Your Own Home

9. Life Will Be

10. Gold

