Abby Lee Miller Walks Back Thirsty Comments About High Schoolers: Video

Abby Lee Miller is feeling the heat of the internet's wrath right now, and she's doing all that she can to clear her name. The Dance Moms star was tapped to be a guest of the Sofia with an F podcast this summer. The popular show has heard interviews with people like Amber Rose and Lil Yachty in the past. Many of them reveal deep, personal reflections about their romantic and/or sexual lives. Miller was also willing to get vulnerable with host Sofia Franklyn. Ultimately, though, her confession was deemed too inappropriate for their chat to continue.

In a clip that went viral this week, the Pennsylvania native says that her "downfall" is her love for high school football players. Specifically, Tom Cruise in 1983's All the Right Moves was a huge fixation for Miller during her teenage years. As criticism and hate continue to come her way, the 57-year-old shared an Instagram video on Monday (September 11) attempting to walk back her thirsty comments on underage boys. "I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys — the jocks. I always have, and I always will," she declared.

Abby Lee Miller Speaks Out After Sofia with an F Interview Ends Early

What the reality starlet wanted to make clear is that she requires men who have hot bods and are "able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, [and] rent an ADA-compliant handicap-accessible van." As Page Six notes, Miller now uses a wheelchair after battling cancer. It's possible that she values strength in others, especially potential lovers, even more after losing some of her own.

Even after her attempt to clarify her initial comments on Franklyn's podcast, the internet continues to condemn her. Abby Lee Miller has markedly been cancelled numerous times throughout her career. It's unclear if this scandal will be enough to prevent her from finding work elsewhere in Hollywood. See the dance teacher's awkward interview clip at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

