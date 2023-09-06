Juicy J Was Forced To Change His Outfit On “Good Morning America”

Earlier this week, Juicy J went on Good Morning America to talk about his new memoir. While the resulting videos have already been making the rounds, the rapper took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes details. He says that he turned up to the set in a straight jacket and mask. The outfit also appears in a picture he shares where he's looking like Hannibal Lecter. Unsurprisingly, Good Morning America made him change his outfit for his actual on-air interview. He explains that the pink sweater and sunglasses he ended up wearing were his replacement outfit for the appearance.

Fans in the comments wondered why Juicy J chose that fit in the first place. "Lol wtf. Why pull up to Good Morning America in a straight jacket???😂😂😂😂 Thats wild asl to me," reads one of the top comments on the post. Other fans replied with gifs of Juicy and of Hannibal Lecter. Others did actually give the rapper his credit for the quality of his fit in the first place. Check out the pictures and videos below.

Juicy J Had To Change His Outfit For "Good Morning America"

Earlier this year, Juicy J's fellow Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo shockingly passed away. Though some of the details surrounding her death have been have been contested, the general consensus is that she died due to an accidental overdose. In a recent interview, Juicy J claimed that he recognized that something was wrong and wished he could have done something. “It’s scary but it’s real sh*t. When she walked off something was telling me like, ‘she’s gonna die,'" he said.

Juicy J also shared his appreciation for the influence that Three 6 Mafia still have on hip hop. He said in a tweet that he appreciated rappers who still reference and sample the group's work. What do you think of Juicy J being forced to change hit fit to appear on Good Morning America? Let us know in the comment section below.

