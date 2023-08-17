Diddy Honors Clarence Avant In New Instagram Post “Definition Of Leading By Example”

Earlier this week Clarence Avant, often called “The Godfather of Black Entertainment” passed away at age 92. Dozens of celebrities across every medium paid tribute to him for the influence he had over their careers. Now another tribute has been posted to Instagram by none other than Diddy. He shares two pictures of himself and Avant together with the first one also including Jay-Z. But it’s in the caption where he really pours out his feelings.

“Clarence Avant was the definition of a free, fearless Black man. He never allowed any level of adversity or limitation stop him from paving his own path and advocating for Black creators to be valued and respected at the highest level,” Diddy’s caption begins. “He was a very successful record executive, entrepreneur and dealmaker. But more importantly, he was the most trusted and reliable relationship anyone could have. There wasn’t a problem he couldn’t solve, an answer he couldn’t find, or a resource he wasn’t willing to share,” he continues. Diddy is just one of many to pay tribute to Avant after his passing.

Read More: Diddy’s REVOLT World Event Adds Don Toliver, Yung Miami, And More

Diddy Pens Beautiful Message To Clarence Avant

“Clarence Avant always answered the call. We will forever honor his legacy, cherish the memories, and continue to remind the world of his story,” Diddy’s statement concludes. Earlier this year he launched a new digital marketplace for black owned business. “Empower Global” allowed vendors to list their products online and users to shop directly from a collection of a variety of black businesses.

Earlier this year Billboard made a list of the best executives in rap music and unsurprisingly, Diddy made the cut. He was featured on the list alongside Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, Easy-E, and more. Despite some recent blunders he’s had with trying to start a cannabis business and separating from the Spirits corporation who used to house his own alcohol brands, he’s still one of music’s most successful moguls. What do you think of Diddy’s message to Clarence Avant? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy Thanks Hip Hop For Saving His Life On Genre’s 50th Birthday

[Via]