The past few months have seen Latto more booked and busy than ever before. Aside from getting hate for wearing the same pair of underwear twice (and subsequently listing them for sale on eBay as a joke), the 777 artist has been in her musical bag as of late too.

Near the end of December, she officially dropped a previously leaked title, “Another Nasty Song.” Before that, she joined GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo on “FTCU” and blew audiences away alongside Chloe Bailey with “For the Night.” Today (January 31), she’s appearing on her first single of 2023 – bLAck pARty’s “BOMB” remix.

Latto attends the Harper’s BAZAAR and Bloomingdale’s Fête Celebrating Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Store on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The song originally appeared on the 31-year-old’s Hummingbird album last August. It came complete with a feature from Kari Faux. Clearly, though, BP was in the mood to switch things up in the new year.

“Y’all can have the summer / Top-down in the winter with it / Might cop a crib with a pool in it / Just to have your favourite model skinny-dipping,” bLAck pARty rhymes early on.

Later in the song, Latto takes over with her braggadocious flow, riding the beat like a master.

Other popular songs to come from the Arkansas native’s last project are “Hotline” and “I Love You More Than You Know.” The latter boasts an appearance from Childish Gambino. Additionally, he worked with names like Saba, Jean Deaux, and Gwen Bunn on various other titles.

Stream bLAck pARty’s “BOMB” remix featuring Latto on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, revisit the multi-talents Hummingbird album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Y’all can have the summer

Top-down in the winter with it

Might cop a crib with a pool in it

Just to have your favourite model skinny-dipping